'Ant-Man' Star Michael Pena Andy Ruiz Movie Role Ain't For Me ... Here's Why

6/16/2019 12:25 AM PDT

Andy Ruiz Movie Role Ain't For Me, Says 'Ant-Man' Star Michael Pena

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Pena has played everyone from Cesar Chavez to Luis in "Ant-Man" ... but the one role you WON'T see him in is heavyweight boxing champ, Andy Ruiz

... and why?

"Because I'd have to gain a lot of weight, my wife would kill me!"

Don't get it twisted, Pena has a ton of respect for Ruiz and thinks he has a great story to tell ... but Ruiz is 270 lbs -- and Pena is wayyyyy smaller. 

Of course, Ruiz shot to superstardom by knocking out undefeated heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua -- despite being a HEAVY betting underdog. 

What's interesting ... Pena -- who's been in a TON of movies -- says he doesn't think  Ruiz's story is ready for the big screen yet because he'd like to see the guy win a few more fights first. 

So, who SHOULD play the new champ?

... wonder if Gabriel Iglesias is available!?

