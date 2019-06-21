Zion Williamson Gets Police Escort After NBA Draft, Mobbed By Fans

Zion Williamson Police Escort Leaving NBA Draft ... Mobbed By Fans

Zion Williamson left the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on Thursday like he was President of the United States -- only more popular -- flanked by police and swarmed by fans ... and we've got the crazy video.

Of course, Zion was the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and he'll be headed to New Orleans to lead the Pelicans ... but he still got mad love from the fans in Brooklyn as if he was playin' for the Nets.

You can see Zion is with his mom, step-dad and little brother as they leave the arena -- while everyone else in the area gathered around to catch a glimpse of the most hyped NBA rookie in years.

Regarding Zion's family, he's VERY close with his mom and credits his step-father for essentially raising him since he was 4 years old.

Zion's biological father, Lateef Williamson, was a college football player who attended N.C. State before transferring to Livingstone -- where he met Zion's mom Sharonda Sampson, a track athlete at the school.

Not much is really known about Zion's relationship with his biological dad -- but it doesn't appear he was at the NBA Draft.