NFL's Joseph Randle Ordered To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation In Rape Case

NFL's Joseph Randle Mental Health Evaluation Ordered ... In Rape Case

Ex-Dallas Cowboys RB Joseph Randle's rape case has been put on pause ... TMZ Sports has learned a Kansas court is ordering him to take a mental health evaluation to determine if he's fit to be tried.

Randle is accused of raping a woman for hours last September in Sedgwick County, Kansas ... and he's been fighting 11 serious charges in court ever since.

But, the attorneys for Randle -- who's been in and out of jail and mental health facilities for the past few years -- have argued the former NFL player is not in the right state of mind to defend himself.

Now, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett tells us the case has been taken off the docket ... with officials wanting to see if Randle is, in fact, mentally fit to face the charges.

Bennett tells us if Randle is NOT able to pass the testing ... he will be placed in a state mental institution until he can "regain competency."

For his part, Randle said at his last hearing date on Feb. 12 that he did NOT rape his accuser ... saying, "she never said no."

Randle rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in his 3 seasons with the Cowboys ... but has found himself in and out of legal trouble since the team waived him in 2015.