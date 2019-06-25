NBA's Karl-Anthony Towns, 'Colin Kaepernick's the Man'

Karl-Anthony Towns 'Colin Kaepernick's the Man'

EXCLUSIVE

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns was looking to make a fashion statement on Rodeo Drive on Monday ... so he busted out a Colin Kaepernick jersey!

The 7'0" center for the Minnesota Timberwolves was doing some shopping in Beverly Hills (he had a giant Louis Vuitton bag in his hand), where our photog spotted the giant #7 jersey walking down the street.

"Kap's the man," the 23-year-old told us.

It's not the first time Towns has used fashion -- football jerseys in particular -- to make a statement on social issues ... remember, he rocked a "Free Meek Mill" jersey to the Super Bowl back in 2018.

Oh, and also ... FUN QUESTION!!! We also asked Karl -- who's MASSIVELY TALL -- if he has to get all of his clothes custom made or if he can ever buy a suit off the rack.

Let's put it this way ... good thing he's rich!