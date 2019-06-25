TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Karl-Anthony Towns 'Colin Kaepernick's the Man'

6/25/2019 8:05 AM PDT

NBA's Karl-Anthony Towns, 'Colin Kaepernick's the Man'

EXCLUSIVE

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns was looking to make a fashion statement on Rodeo Drive on Monday ... so he busted out a Colin Kaepernick jersey! 

The 7'0" center for the Minnesota Timberwolves was doing some shopping in Beverly Hills (he had a giant Louis Vuitton bag in his hand), where our photog spotted the giant #7 jersey walking down the street. 

"Kap's the man," the 23-year-old told us. 

It's not the first time Towns has used fashion -- football jerseys in particular -- to make a statement on social issues ... remember, he rocked a "Free Meek Mill" jersey to the Super Bowl back in 2018. 

Oh, and also ... FUN QUESTION!!! We also asked Karl -- who's MASSIVELY TALL -- if he has to get all of his clothes custom made or if he can ever buy a suit off the rack. 

Let's put it this way ... good thing he's rich! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web