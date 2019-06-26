Saints' Gayle Benson Says She'll Stick With 'Owner' Title

Saints' Gayle Benson I'm Stickin' with 'Owner' Title

Gayle Benson says she has no plans to change her title as "owner" of the New Orleans Saints and the NO Pelicans ... but insists she's sensitive to the concerns of the players.

Gayle's late husband, Tom Benson, bought the Saints in 1985 and the Pelicans in 2012 -- and she took over when he passed away in March 2018.

As we previously reported, several NBA team and the NBA league office are moving away from the term "owner" out of racial sensitivity ... so the New Orleans Advocate asked Benson if she plans on following suit.

Benson told the Advocate she has no plans on making a title change -- though she considers herself "less of an owner and more of a caretaker of incredible assets."

She also issued a statement saying she hopes players aren't offended by the "owner" title -- and she's open to listening to their concerns.

"As with any word, phrase or expression ... interpretations can be perceived differently," Benson said.

"That is in many ways why diversity, inclusion and openness is so important to companies and society. As with any expression, my intention and the intentions of the organization I am responsible for is never to be insensitive or insulting."

She continued ... "I truly believe daily actions speak very loudly, and it is my sincere hope that the players and staff know how much I care for them and their families."

"I sincerely hope no term that attempts to define my corporate standing would in any negative way suggest a lack of caring, respect or admiration for that they accomplish every day -- leaders, teammates, colleagues, parents, mentors, citizens."

Benson seems to be echoing comments made by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who told us corporate leaders should be able to choose their own titles.

Meanwhile, the issue has already spilled over into pop culture ... where Common explained why the move away from the term "owner" is a positive thing.

There are also staunch critics ... including Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump who don't seem to be on board with the title change.