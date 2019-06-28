Honey Boo Boo's Money is Being Protected From Mama June

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Those who care for Honey Boo Boo are making sure Mama June can't dip in to her funds ... and it's all because of concerns over Mama's casino trips with boyfriend Geno Doak and their crack cocaine arrest.

Family sources tell TMZ ... a rep for 13-year-old Alana -- AKA Honey Boo Boo -- recently had an attorney step in and move her money into a new account that Mama June can't touch.

We're told the family is deeply concerned Mama June might try to use her daughter's assets to fund her gambling and alleged drug habit ... so they want to make sure Honey Boo Boo's money is protected.

Our sources say Honey Boo Boo's sister, 19-year-old Pumpkin (government name, Lauryn), will have access to the funds. However, she can only use the money for Alana's needs and benefit, and there are safeguards in place.

Pumpkin, who is housing HBB and serving as a de facto guardian, needs to show proof and receipts of where the money goes when she accesses the account.

Honey Boo Boo is living with Pumpkin because it's an unstable environment at Mama's house, where Geno recently crashed his SUV into the garage when he was wasted.

As you know ... Mama June has been in a tailspin. She and her boyfriend Geno were busted in Alabama for crack cocaine possession, and she's since been spotted several times hitting the slots in casinos.

