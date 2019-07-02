Megan Rapinoe's Girlfriend Craps All Over President Trump, 'Rude Man'

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe is dating WNBA superstar Sue Bird ... and Sue just ripped President Donald Trump a new one for the way he went after Rapinoe online.

"So the President f*cking hates my girlfriend," Sue screamed in a headline she penned for The Players' Tribune.

The article essentially gives people a window into their lives in the days after Trump went on Twitter and scolded Rapinoe about focusing on winning before criticizing him.

Remember, the whole thing started when Rapinoe said she would never go to the "f*cking White House" to celebrate with Trump if Team USA wins the World Cup.

Trump fired back on Twitter ... saying, "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

He added, "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."

Enter Bird ... who admitted she "[freaked] out a little]" when she saw Trump's tweet -- describing the whole exchange as "WEIRD." She compares Trump's actions to a "full adolescent boy."

"I mean, some of it is kind of funny," Bird wrote ... "but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way."

"Like, dude -- there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.)."

"And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like ... how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions. And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really -- that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me."

Of course, Rapinoe seemed unfazed by the situation when she took the field to play France on Friday -- scoring 2 GOALS in a fantastic performance.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019 @FOXSoccer

"She shrugged off the Rude Man on Twitter and managed to play ... I'd say pretty well," Bird said.

Rapinoe and Team USA are set to take on England at 12 PM PT on Tuesday -- and Bird says Megan is CONVINCED they're not just gonna win that game, but take home the Cup and celebrate back in the USA.