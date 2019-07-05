Alex Morgan Says Criticism Over Tea Sipping is Proof of Double Standard

Getty

USA soccer star Alex Morgan is upset that people are upset with her for daring to be brash after her team defeated England in the World Cup and she pretended to sip a cup of tea.

Moran just said, "I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports," adding, "to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much or in a limited fashion. You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism."

#USA's Alex Morgan: 'You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback … You have to laugh about it, to see all the criticism' #FifaWWC pic.twitter.com/e27gRb3TmF — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 5, 2019 @guardian_sport

Alex went on to say her gesture was in part an homage to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who famously offers opinions on Instagram stories and ends with the phrase, "And that's the tea" as she sips from a cup.