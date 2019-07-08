Kris Bryant & Anthony Rizzo's World Series Mitts Hit Auction, The Last Out!

Exclusive Getty Composite

Is this the greatest piece of World Series memorabilia EVER?!?!

The gloves worn by Chicago Cubs stars' Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo when they combined to get to the final out of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series are hitting the auction block ... and they can be all yours, if you've got the cash.

The play is iconic ... Bryant fielded a soft ground ball at third base, hurled it to Rizzo at first -- and just like that, the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first title since 1908!!!!

Now, Goldin Auctions has obtained the gloves Rizzo and Byrant used -- which are now both SIGNED AND INSCRIBED by the Cubs superstars -- and bidding begins online August 1st (there's also a live auction at National Sports Collectors Convention in Chi-Town).

TMZ Sports has learned the 2 pieces (which are being sold together as a package) are expected to fetch $750,000 by the time the auction closes!!!

As for why Rizzo and Bryant let the gloves go ... we're told the two were contractually obligated to give up the pieces after the series ended.

Sucks for them ... but could be great news for you!!!