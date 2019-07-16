Congressional Black Caucus Members Demand A$AP Rocky's Release

Exclusive TMZ

A$AP Rocky's human rights are being violated by Swedish officials who have been holding the rapper in jail for nearly 2 weeks ... so says members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Members of the Caucus, including Adriano Espaillat, Hakeem Jeffries and Andre Carson, along with other members, will stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and demand A$AP's release from a Swedish jail.

As TMZ reported, A$AP is being held while prosecutors decide whether to charge him for aggravated assault. A$AP and his crew did indeed attack a man on the streets July 1, but only after the man harassed and physically attacked A$AP and a bodyguard and allegedly grabbed a woman's butt. In fact, A$AP tried to diffuse the situation, to no avail.

TMZ broke the story ... A$AP was being held in horrid conditions. A U.S. Embassy official said the jail smelled like a toilet. It's unclear if A$AP has been moved since our report.

Rep Jeffries says the detention is proof the hip-hop police is not just a U.S. phenomenon.