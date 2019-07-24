Kanye West Moves to Trademark Sunday Service Clothing
Kanye West God is My Witness ... I'm Gonna Own Sunday Service Merch!!!
7/24/2019 6:38 AM PT
Kanye West wants to be holier-than-thou when it comes to hawking apparel embossed with his now-famous Sunday Service, because he's asking the feds to allow him to corner the market.
Ye just filed legal docs asking for exclusive ownership of clothing, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and clothing tops.
If approved, he'll get a trademark that gives his exclusive rights to sell the merch.
Kanye had a merch booth at Coachella during his Sunday Service on Easter Sunday. He sold hoodies for $165 and $225 a pop and socks for ... $50!!!
He took some heat from some folks on social media who felt it was untoward to make a buck on such a holy day.
The Sunday Service has become quite the thing ... riddled with celebs such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi and, of course, the entire Kardashian Klan.
His choir is always decked out in uniforms ... usually sweats and the latest Yeezy shoes.
