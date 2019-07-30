O.J. Simpson Warns Jerry Jones, You Better Pay Ezekiel Elliott!

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

O.J. Simpson is issuing a stern warning to Jerry Jones ... saying straight-up the Cowboys owner better open the checkbook for Ezekiel Elliott -- OR ELSE!!!!!

... or else it won't result in a Super Bowl. Definitely not anything more serious than that.

Of course, Zeke is in contract dispute with Jerry and the 'Boys, wanting a significant raise despite only being in Year 4 of his 5-year rookie contract.

Things between the two sides haven't exactly gone swimmingly ... Zeke is actually in Mexico right now instead of training with his teammates in Oxnard, California.

O.J. says that better change soon, or Jerry won't be winning a Super Bowl this year ... saying, "Without him, you may not even make the playoffs!"

Simpson also says the same thing goes for the Chargers' brass out in L.A. ... telling Dean Spanos he better pay Melvin Gordon too!!

O.J. says both Gordon and Elliott should holdout for as long as possible ... 'cause he says the only thing they have look forward to after their playing days is knee pain.

For real, O.J. even shows off his nasty knee surgery scar -- and it's gross!!