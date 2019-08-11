Boxer Clifford Etienne Lands Prison Barber Gig During 105-Year Sentence

Former boxing star Clifford Etienne is passing time during his 105-year prison sentence by giving his prison mates fresh cuts ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Etienne is a former heavyweight contender and had fights with huge names like Mike Tyson and Francois Botha ... before he found himself in a bit of legal trouble.

In 2006, Etienne was found guilty of robbing a check cashing business, attempting to shoot a police officer and carjacking. He was eventually sentenced to 105 years behind bars.

Despite the long sentence, the 49-year-old appears to be in great spirits -- spending his time painting and cutting hair for his prison mates ... as well as responding to his pen pals.

In a letter, obtained by TMZ Sports ... Etienne says "I am still healthy, and I look forward to a better future."

"I paint and cut hair almost every day ... I do watch TV sometimes ... mostly news and sports."

Etienne also talks about his living situation, as well as reflects on his boxing career.

The fighter is remaining extremely positive about his future, saying, "I will get out of here" ... even if the legal odds aren't in his favor.