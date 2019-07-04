Celeb Prisoners' Fourth of July Meals Revealed

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Celebrity prisoners spending their July 4th holiday behind bars will chow down on an Independence Day spread like the rest of us ... filling their bellies with fatty foods.

TMZ's obtained prison menus from across the nation, and locked-up celebs Kodak Black, Suge Knight, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Michael Cohen are being treated to some pretty standard All-American fare ... mostly burgers and hot dogs.

Here'a a breakdown of their Fourth food options:

The Situation and Michael Cohen at New York's FCI Otisville:

-- Hamburgers, french fries, baked potatoes, sliced onions, pickles and fruit

Sitch is 6 months into his 8-month sentence for tax evasion, so this could be his last holiday meal behind bars. Not so for Cohen. President Trump's former personal attorney is just 2 months into his 3-year sentence for tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

Suge Knight at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

-- Hot dogs, cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, cucumber onion salad, watermelon and chocolate milk

Suge is serving a 28-year sentence after striking a plea deal last year in his murder case. Remember, he's been on the inside since 2015 ... so he knows the game by now. No fireworks.

Kodak Black at FDC Miami:

-- BBQ roast beef, sliced beef sausage, hamburger buns, baked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, sliced onions, sliced pickles and cheesecake