Paul George Reps Clippers While Snorkeling With Bombshell Baby Mama

Play video content Breaking News

It took us a while to notice ... but Paul George is showing pride for his new NBA team ... rockin' Clippers shorts while snorkeling with his smokin' hot baby mama!!

Of course, PG13 just got shipped to L.A. to form a power duo with Kawhi Leonard last month ... and he's already donning the Clipper blue everywhere he goes -- including vacation in Greece!!

George's gorgeous lady, Daniela Rajic, posted vids of the couple enjoying a romantic trip this week ... including snorkeling, fine dining and jumping off the boat and into the water.

The views are incredible ... and yeah, Greece ain't too shabby either.

BTW, PG and Daniela have 2 baby girls -- Olivia and Natasha -- and have been together for years.

It's great to be George right now ... he's in the middle of a 4-year, $137 million deal ... and on top of that, he gets to go back to L.A. instead of OKC when the trip is over.