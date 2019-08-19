Osundairo Brothers Return to Africa Offering Free Medical Outreach
Osundairo Brothers We're Back In Africa ... Helping People After Jussie's Case
8/19/2019 12:30 AM PT
Abel and Ola Osundairo are back in Nigeria, but this trip has no Jussie Smollett connection ... the brothers are there offering free medical services in their homeland.
Abel and Ola returned to Lagos this week ... far from the ongoing Jussie drama in Chicago.
The brothers organized a free medial outreach program, offering various free services ... like checking blood glucose levels and blood pressure, and calculating people's body mass index. Doctors were also on hand, prescribing medicines and treatments.
The brothers setup shop outside a local business and hundreds of people showed up to take advantage.
Remember ... the last time the Osundairo brothers were in Africa, they had just staged a fake attack against Jussie on a Chicago street -- at least that's their story, and cops and prosecutors believed them. Jussie says the "attack" was real.
This trek was all about community service and healthy living ... and no one cut them a check for $3,500.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.