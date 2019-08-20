Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz's PDA Game is Strong on Endless Honeymoon

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz can't keep their hands, or mouths, off each other on what's turned into a marathon of a honeymoon in Italy. Hey, don't let us interrupt!!!

The ex-supermodel and her new rock star hubby are STILL laying out on the high seas off Capri, where they've been enjoying the yacht life ... but, more importantly, each other ... as you can tell in these pics of them smoochin' and getting a little nakey on board.

Tom's kissing Heidi's thigh, she's kissing Tommy's abs ... and even some boring old school kisses on the lips. Like we said, lots of PDA.

Backgrid

BTW, Heidi has NOT been shy about losing the upper half of her outfits these past couple weeks -- besides going topless here, she also posted a kinda, sorta NSFW shot 2 days ago.

As the kids are saying these days ... #FREETHENIPPLE!!! More power to ya, Heidi.

