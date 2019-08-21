Lamar Odom Reveals Biggest 'DWTS' Threat

Play video content Exclusive @adamglyn

Lamar Odom has some hefty competition standing in his way from "Dancing With The Stars" greatness ... but there's one fellow world champ who specifically has him SHOOK.

The ex-NBA star is competing on the newest season of 'DWTS' with celebs like Hannah B. from the 'Bachelorette', Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek ... but revealed to Adam Glyn who he thinks is his biggest threat.

"I think it'll probably be Ray Lewis," Lamar says.

Odom has reason to fear Ray ... you've seen his trademark moves on the gridiron (and, we gotta say, for a 6'1", 240-pound Hall of Fame linebacker, he was nimble AS HELL).

On top of that, fellow NFL players have won in the past -- like Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver.