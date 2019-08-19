Lamar Odom Says He's Given Up Porn

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

There's one less Brazzers and Bang Bros subscriber in the world ... 'cause Lamar Odom says he's officially DONE WITH PORN ... telling TMZ Sports he's given up the the habit for a healthier lifestyle.

Of course, LO has been very open about his sex addiction ... claiming he's knocked boots with more than 2,000 women -- including strippers and prostitutes -- in his book, "Darkness to Light."

But, Odom -- who was kicked out of the BIG3 last month for being out of shape -- says he's actively working to change his life in several ways ... telling us he's eliminated candy and porn from his day-to-day.

"I'm trying to be better," Lamar told us at LAX ... saying it's been about a month since he's indulged.

But, the ex-NBA superstar ain't doing it alone ... he's got his fitness guru girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, helping him with his diet and workouts.

Parr says the porn ban has helped in the bedroom ... and it looks like it helps outside the bedroom as well ... 'cause they can't keep their hands off each other.