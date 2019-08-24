Howie Day Arrested for Assaulting Ex-GF ... 2nd Incident in a Year

Exclusive Details Getty

Howie Day was arrested in NYC after a woman claimed he'd assaulted her -- this a year after he was arrested for something similar ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "Collide" singer was busted Friday after he allegedly got into an argument with a woman at a hotel in Manhattan's Financial District. Things got so heated that cops were eventually called ... and the woman reported that Day had grabbed her, thrown her around, and wrapped his hands around her throat and squeezed.

When cops arrived, we're told 8 Xanax pills were found in Howie's pocket. The woman, whose relationship to Howie is unclear, reportedly sought medical attention and got a protective order against Howie as well.

He was booked on charges ranging from assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing and possession of a controlled substance. Howie was reportedly arraigned Saturday, where he's said not to have entered a plea. He bailed out on $500 bond.

Play video content TMZ.com

This, of course, is a huge deal ... seeing how Howie was arrested in April 2018 for a similar alleged incident -- only that one was caught on video. In surveillance footage, obtained by TMZ, you can see Howie shove his then-girlfriend, Carrie Peneck, at least once.

He's also on tape slamming the car door, throwing his music gear around and looking visibly upset, which promoted Carrie to get out of the vehicle in a panic. At the time, cops showed up at his house to arrested him for fourth-degree assault.