Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Exclusive

Rapper Roddy Ricch allegedly grabbed his girlfriend during a heated argument at his home, and now he's facing possible felony domestic violence charges.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Compton MC got into a verbal spat with his girlfriend early Sunday morning at his Los Angeles pad. We're told the dispute eventually turned physical, and sources say Roddy put his hands on the woman during their argument.

Roddy was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. We're told the alleged victim did not need medical attention.

The 20-year-old rapper was released on $50,000 bond.

Roddy Ricch has made a name for himself in the West Coast rap scene ... his music videos are getting millions of views on YouTube, and he was featured on Nipsey Hussle's hit track, "Racks In The Middle." Roddy's also working on a collab with Drake.