French Montana Fuming Mad After Alleged Assault in NYC

French Montana wanted heads to roll after some guy allegedly threw a sucker punch ... and TMZ's got video of him going off on his security team for apparently letting it happen.

Sources close to the situation tell us ... French was walking down the street in NYC early Tuesday morning -- most likely leaving a VMA after-party -- when a guy in a red shirt attacked French's crew from behind. We're told the guy didn't hit French, but did hit someone and that set off a brawl.

In the video, you can see French chewing out some bodyguards, and just as things seem to clam down ... there's another flare-up.

NYPD showed up eventually, responding to a call of a physical fight at the Amish Market in Tribeca. We're told the store was a mess when officers arrived, but everyone involved in the tight was gone.

No report was filed for assault and no injuries were reported.