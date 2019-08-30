Rob Gronkowski Wants WWE Fight With 'Wimp' Mojo Rawley, I'll Whoop His Ass!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski ain't retired from WHOOPIN' THAT ASS ... 'cause the ex-NFL superstar tells TMZ Sports he wants a WWE fight against his "wimp" friend Mojo Rawley!!!

The 30-year-old knows his way around the ring ... he famously helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

So, when the ex-Patriots tight end was out in NYC promoting his partnership with CBDMedic earlier this week, we had to ask if a full-time gig with WWE was in his future.

"My friend's in there and he's a little wimp, so I gotta go in that ring and whoop his ass!!!" Gronk tells us ... referring to his former partner as "Mojo 'Small Piece' Rawley!!!"

It's been a hot topic for YEARS ... given Gronk is a freak of nature and is hella charismatic. So, the fact that he called out his first fight opponent is a big deal.

But, as we previously reported ... Gronk says he's keeping his NFL window open, saying he could return if the desire comes back.