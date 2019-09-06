Ric Flair Says He Signed Deal W/ Adidas, Gonna Take Down Nike!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Watch your back MJ and LeBron, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair tells TMZ Sports he signed a fat deal with Adidas ... and he's comin' for Nike's neck!!!

We saw Flair at LAX earlier this week -- and after he broke down his beef with WWE over "The Man" -- he dropped some endorsement deal news on us.

"Ready for the good news? Adidas thinks I'm 'The Man.' I signed a deal with them, and we're fixin' to make Nike the 2nd brand. It's not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it's gonna be Air Flair, and I can't jump."

"It's gonna be Adidas, Woooooooo!!!"

Naitch wouldn't go into detail about exactly what the partnership entails, but he rattled off a few NBA stars he's pumped to work with ... and he took aim at Nike's founder and chairman.

"This is me and Damian Lillard. Harden, James Harden, who I love and should be the MVP. Nike's gonna be [outta here]. We're gonna fire a shot over Phil Knight's bow."