DeMarcus Lawrence Should Be Reprimanded For Reaction To Giants Fan, Dad Says

Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell should have a stern talking with DeMarcus Lawrence over his interaction with a little New York Giants fan ... this according to the boy's father.

11-year-old Kamil Bautista made headlines earlier this week after video surfaced of Lawrence -- a Dallas Cowboys superstar -- blowing off his autograph request because he was wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey.

In the video, you can see Lawrence give Kamil a sideways look, and tell him straight-up, "Get the right jersey, son!"

TMZ Sports spoke with Kamil's father, Jorge Bautista, and he told us the situation at AT&T Stadium really sucked ... saying he didn't think the way Lawrence reacted to his son was right.

In fact, Jorge says he believes DeMarcus' bosses need to sit the 6-foot-3, 265-pound pass rusher down and explain to him he can't act that way around fans.

"I've got employees," says Jorge, a Giants fan who works in a tennis shop in McAllen, Texas ... "If my employees say something wrong to a customer, I'd be like, 'Hey, that's not right. You gotta be humble. You gotta be polite to people.'"

Jorge says he's not mad over the fact that DeMarcus didn't sign for his son ... he claims there were several other Cowboys -- including Randall Cobb and Jaylon Smith -- who did the same.

But, Jorge's beef stems from the way Lawrence reacted to Kamil ... saying, "You've got my son who has the guts to approach you with his New York Giants fan, and you disrespect him like that?"

"I was like, man, I don't think that was right."

Jorge says he hasn't heard anything from the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants over the incident ... but two organizations have reached out to try to help massage the situation.

We're told Overtime Athletics US is donating a signed Saquon Barkley jersey to Kamil ... while an anti-bullying organization has also sent the Bautistas a message.