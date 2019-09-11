Neymar Hangs with Todd Gurley After Brazil Loses to Peru

Breaking News Getty

Soccer superstar Neymar wasn't too bothered after his Brazil squad lost a friendly to Peru at the Coliseum in L.A. on Tuesday ... taking time for a pic with NFL star Todd Gurley!

By the way, this was the first time Brazil had lost in 17 straight games -- the last L they took was during the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals when they were defeated by Belgium.

Neymar didn't start the game but came in off the bench. Brazil hung tough for the most of the match until Peru hit net in the final minutes of the 2nd half.

This is the 5th time Peru has EVER beaten Brazil in the 46 times they've played each other!!

So, why was Neymar in such a good mood? Might have to do with the fact that officials in Brazil announced this week that the woman who accused him of rape is being prosecuted for allegedly making the allegations in an effort to blackmail the soccer star.

As for Gurley, the L.A. Rams running back had GREAT seats for the game -- sitting right behind the Brazil goal when Peru hit the winning shot.

After the game, Gurley hopped into a pretty sick car -- a Vanderhall Carmel, a 3-wheeled vehicle with a $35k starting price tag!

Gurley will return to the Coliseum on Sunday when the Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of the 2018 NFC Championship game!