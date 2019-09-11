Writer Goes After Nipsey Hussle Estate Over 'Rap Ni**as' Payday

Breaking News TMZ.com

Nipsey Hussle's estate might need to cough up some cheddar to a songwriter who claims he collaborated with Nip on his last album ... but never got paid.

Bradley Davis filed a claim Tuesday against the estate claiming he, along with 2 others, teamed up in 2013 to write the music that would eventually be used in "Rap Ni**as." The track is featured on Nipsey's major label debut album, "Victory Lap," which dropped in February 2018.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Davis says he copyrighted his work in December 2017. Fast-forward to when the album dropped ... Davis claims Nipsey never got permission to use his work. Davis also claims no royalties were ever paid to him or the other 2 composers.

Davis doesn't say how much he's owed but it's clear he thinks the estate owes him something. For what it's worth ... creditors claims against the estate must be filed within 4 months of an executor being named.