Rob Gronkowski Says He's 'Probably Had 20 Concussions, 5 Blackout Ones'

Scary revelation from Rob Gronkowski ... who says he's probably had 20 concussions in his life from playing football including 5 blackout moments -- but he feels like he's "fixed" now.

The New England Patriots legend was talking football to CBS News when he was asked if he'd ever let his child (if and when he has children) play the sport he loves.

“I would let my son play football, but first off I would educate him on the game," Gronk said ... "Educate him on what I went through."

But, here's the scary part ...

"I truly believe any injury that you receive is fixable though. I went through it. I had 9 surgeries. Probably had like 20 concussions in my life, like, no lie. I remember 5, like, blackout ones."

Of course, with CTE concerns at an all-time high, Gronk's statement is concerning, to say the least.

He also described having a pint of blood drained from his body following the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles ... an issue he chalks up to internal bleeding.

But, the NFL superstar -- who recently signed a deal with a CBD medical company which focuses on pain management -- says straight-up, "I'm fixed."

As we previously reported, Gronk has said he's open to an NFL comeback if he feels passionate about playing the game again ... and recently joked that he'd join the Pats in Week 14.

We love Gronk ... but man, 20 concussions is A LOT.