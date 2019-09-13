Boxer Devin Haney Blasts Vasyl Lomachenko, 'Stop Ducking Me'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Undefeated boxing superstar Devin Haney says he's got Vasyl Lomachenko SHOOK ... because Haney thinks Loma is ducking the smoke with him, and Devin is SICK OF IT.

Haney is 22-0 and being hailed by some as the next Floyd Mayweather, because of the way he dominates his opponents in the ring, and his flashy style outside of it.

We got Devin in NYC and asked him who he wants next, when and if he dispatches Zaur Abdullaev on Friday night, and it's clear he wants a crack at Loma.

"After this fight, I'm the mandatory for Lomachencko. I'm going to make [the people] demand a fight with Lomachencko."

Haney's got a problem, he says Lomachencko doesn't want to tangle with him -- instead opting to move around at different weight classes and take fights with guys for headlines. Devin said it's time to stop all that.

"Stop ducking me, let's make it happen."

If you're looking for this fight to go down soon, don't hold your breath ... Haney is young, INSANELY DANGEROUS, and still building his boxing name, which means Lomachencko will probably take bigger money fights against other guys.