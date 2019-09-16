Tyson Fury Gave His Cutman a Cash Bonus For Saving Bloody Otto Wallin Fight!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tyson Fury was so grateful for the miracle his amazing cutman, Jorge Capetillo, pulled off to keep him in the Otto Wallin fight, he broke the guy off with a CASH BONUS, BABY!!!

That's according to Capetillo himself, who says Fury showered him with praise for the way he treated the two MASSIVE gashes he suffered during Saturday night's main event.

If you saw the fight ... you know Jorge's handiwork -- he somehow managed to slow the bleeding and ultimately prevented Fury from losing the fight (and his championship belt) due to a doctor's stoppage.

So, when we spoke with Capetillo (nicest guy ever BTW), we asked if Fury gave him some love after the fight.

"Yeah, he gave me a bonus, that's for sure!"

Capetillo also told us Fury's cut was THE WORST he's ever seen in his career as a cutman -- and explained his strategy in tending to the wound.

The big question ... how many tubs of Vaseline did you go through?!?!?!

Capetillo says he visited Fury the day after the fight to check in and Tyson was in great spirits -- once again, thanking Jorge for his tremendous work.