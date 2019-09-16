Russell Westbrook and James Harden Dance Together at Drake Concert

Dancing His Face Off with James Harden

Breaking News

Teammates who dance together ... win together?!

That's what Russell Westbrook and James Harden are hoping for after partying together at the Drake concert Saturday night in Vegas.

The Houston Rockets stars looked like BFFs while dancing it out to "SICKO MODE" at XS Nightclub at the Encore.

Russ and James harden at Drake’s show last night. pic.twitter.com/sWCEWxK50u — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) September 15, 2019 @DrizzySource

It's good to see these guys having fun as they get ready to reunite on the court for the first time since the Oklahoma City Thunder days.

The guys played in OKC together for 3 seasons before Harden was traded to the Rockets in 2012.

Westbrook was just traded to the Rockets this past offseason -- and it's clear the guys are stoked about playing together again.

The Rockets are coming off a disappointing 2018-19 campaign -- losing in the Western Conference Semi-Finals to the Golden State Warriors -- because many people expected them to win a championship.