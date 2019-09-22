Bucks Owner Wes Edens Wants Giannis For Life, 'Such A Special Person'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Owner Wes Edens obviously isn't afraid of commitment ... because he just told our cameras he's ready to make a lifelong pact with his star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"We want to be a part of his life for the rest of his basketball career."

That is what Edens told our cameras when we got him out in New York City promoting his new tequila, Cincoro -- which he launched with other NBA owners including Michael Jordan ... adding that it is not just the MVP's game that makes him want to basketball marry him, but his makeup as a man.

"He's an amazing guy, he's amazing to the organization, he's amazing to his family."

Here's the thing ... it seems like the love goes both ways, the nearly 7-feet-tall Greek Freak recently said he wants to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan ... staying in one place forever.