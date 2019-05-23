Bucks Owner's Daughter Trolls Drake with Pusha T-Shirt

Bucks Owner’s Daughter Epically Trolls Drake ... Rocks Pusha T Shirt

The Milwaukee Bucks are firing back at Drake in the most awesome way — hitting him where it hurts ... Pusha T.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens, is sitting courtside with Aaron Rogers for game 5 ... and she’s wearing a freakin' Pusha T shirt.

Of course, Drake and Push bad MASSIVE BEEF last year ... with each hip-hop star dropping super personal diss tracks about the other.

It got heated.

So, why the shot at Drake?

Remember, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were PISSED at Drizzy after game 4 in Toronto — where the Raptors ambassador roamed the sideline, taunted MIL’s players.

Bucks coach, Mike Budenholzer, was hot at Drake’s antics ... saying, "There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.”

Drake and Raptors fans troll Embiid as he checked out in the 4th 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7kIEV4Wi4 — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2019

Now that the series is back in Milwaukee ... Mallory — a model — fires back. King Push.

