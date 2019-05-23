NBA's Jay Williams To Bucks Coach .. 'Worry About Your Team, Not Drake!'

"[Bucks coach] Mike Budenholzer should be worried about his team. He shouldn't be worried about flexing on Drake."

That's how ex-NBA star Jay Williams feels about all the drama between the Milwaukee Bucks head coach and Drake ... after Budenholzer called out the league for allowing the rapper to have carte blanche court access during the playoffs.

Early Thursday, the Bucks head coach went off about Drizzy ... saying there's NO REASON Drake should be allowed to hang with Raptors players on the bench and shoulder rub the Raptors coaching staff.

"I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court," Budenholzer said.

"there's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason."

Enter, Williams who has this message for the Bucks players and staff -- DEAL WITH IT!!!

"[Drake] is like a 2019 Spike Lee ... just on steroids," Williams said referring to Lee's fan allegiance to the NY Knicks.

"You cant take one dude talking trash to you, I don't know what to tell you!"

The Bucks and Raptors play again Thursday night in Milwaukee -- but they return to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.

Think you'll see a more reserved Drake??? Yeah, didn't think so ...