'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome, CP5 Exonerees Party After Emmys
9/23/2019 9:04 AM PT
"When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome was the man of the hour when he hauled in a huge Emmy win, but he left zero doubt the night's spotlight belonged to the man he portrayed.
Jharrel proudly brought CP5 exoneree Korey Wise with him Sunday night to Netflix's after-party at L.A.'s Milk Studios. It was a helluva win for Jharrel, who brought home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.
Jharrel, of course, played Korey ... one of the 5 teens wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger. Korey was the oldest of the accused at 16. He served 12 years behind bars before he and the others were exonerated in 2002.
During his acceptance speech, 21-year-old Jharrel paid tribute to the "exonerated five" ... but that was only the beginning.
Three other exonerees -- Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson -- joined the after-party bash, kicking it with Jharrel and, of course, the Emmy statuette.
As you know by now ... the Netflix series brought renewed focus on Central Park 5 prosecutor Linda Fairstein and the role she played in the wrongful convictions.
The fallout was immediate ... from her resignation on several boards to her publisher giving her the boot.
