Baker Mayfield Rips Troll With Shot at AB, Let Me Go Freeze My Feet Off

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Today in Baker Mayfield trash talk ... the Cleveland Browns QB is shooting right back at a troll for comparing him to Antonio Brown ... and calling out the controversial NFL superstar in the process.

The troll went to Bake's IG comments on Friday to criticize his post about being a college walk-on and beating the odds to becoming a Heisman winner ... saying the caption was "AB'ish."

"Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB'ish style posts..." the comment said.

If you know Mayfield, you know he ain't taking that lightly ... and he fired right back at the dude.

"you're right... let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Bake is obviously referring to AB's eventful past few months ... which has landed AB from the Steelers to the Raiders to the Patriots and now to free agency.