Stacey Dash Tells Court She's Too Poor for a Private Lawyer in DV Case

Exclusive TMZ.com

Stacey Dash has got more problems than just a possible domestic violence charge .... turns out, she's broke.

Stacey just filed legal docs claiming she is indigent ... meaning she doesn't have enough money to hire a private lawyer. She's asking to be repped by a public defender in her case.

Pasco Sheriff's Office

TMZ broke the story ... Stacey was arrested Sunday after a domestic disturbance that ended with scratches on her husband's arm. Stacey claims any aggressiveness on her part was in self-defense, and that her hubby actually first attempted to choke her ... and she had to fend him off.

Stacey claims her husband, a lawyer, got his kids to lie for him, claiming she assaulted him.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for the public defender, the judge signed off on one for her, at least temporarily, so Stacey could be represented in the event charges are filed. The arrest is for misdemeanor domestic violence.