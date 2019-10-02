Justin Bieber Gifted Himself Rare, 6-Figure Watch as Wedding Gift

Justin Bieber Gifts Himself Rare, 6-Figure Watch ... Somethin' for Hailey Too

10/2/2019 12:30 AM PT
Exclusive Details
Justin Bieber took a bling cue from the Kardashian clan -- opting to use their private jeweler to gift himself a super-rare watch that's worth a pretty penny.

Sources tell us that the gold watch JB debuted on Instagram Monday -- which he called "a lil wedding gift" for himself -- is actually quite exceptional, in that it's from a rare, vintage luxury line of watches ... with this one retailing somewhere in the 6-figure range.

The watch is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402BA, a line that dates back to the 1970s ... and that isn't really made all that much anymore. Current models of AP Royal Oaks have an average price tag of around $50k ... but we're told JB's was worth at least double that.

Now, it's unclear if Justin ended up paying that amount himself -- but if he wanted to auction off the timepiece ... he could probably get in the ballpark of $100k, and possibly more.

He didn't just treat himself either -- we're told Justin also picked up a little something for his wife, Hailey, in the diamond department. We don't know exactly what her jewelry gift was, but it definitely wasn't the earrings she wore at their reception -- those were reported to be $123k studs from Tiffany & Co. Still, a very good hubby gesture.

As for where Justin got this golden beauty ... it's no secret, he hit up Jadelle Beverly Hills -- which services the Kardashians, Scott Disick and Floyd Mayweather exclusively.

We're told Justin hit them up about a week ago and, presumably, stopped by their super-secret showroom in L.A. to browse around. There's no known storefront for this place.

The watch came into his life right in the nick of time, it seems -- he was wearing it at his wedding on Monday down in South Carolina. Looks good on him too, if we might say.

