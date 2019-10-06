Chance the Rapper & His Wife Take Shots with Megan Thee Stallion

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Chance the Rapper was down to party with Megan Thee Stallion after the BET Awards ... within reason, of course.

The Chicago MC and his wife, Kirsten, paid Meg a visit late Saturday night at her private booth inside The Mansion Elan in Atlanta -- shortly after both of them took the stage at the award show for the pre-taped telecast ... which will air on TV Tuesday.

Chance -- who collab'd with MTS for his song, "Handsome" -- and Kirsten took shots with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper ... but it looks like they weren't trying to get too loaded.

If you look closely, you can see Chance and his wifey were served relatively small portions -- which paled in comparison to the next shot Meg poured for some lucky fan down below. Megan was also dumping liquor into some chick's mouth straight from the bottle!!!

Makes sense that the Chance family weren't into partying their faces off -- they are hitched after all, and they got two kids (one's a newborn) waiting for them at home. Funny enough, CTR's been somewhat mocked lately for being so gung ho about married life.