Conor McGregor Faces Judge in Ireland Pub Attack Case Wearing Killer Suit

Conor McGregor strolled into court in Ireland on Friday to face an assault charge for punching a man in the face at a Dublin pub in April ... and the media was out in force!

The UFC superstar was decked out in a navy suit with a striped tie -- and didn't show any emotion on his face while he walked into the courthouse flanked by his lawyers.

Inside the courtroom, things weren't as exciting ... the judge granted McGregor's request to postpone the hearing until Nov. 1.

Irish officials say Conor will have to request a trial date or enter a plea during the Nov. 1 hearing, according to The Irish Times.

On the way out of court, Conor was quiet ... but you can hear people screaming, "McGregor!" as he walked to his car.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Conor punched an older man in the face at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6 after he refused a shot of Conor's Proper 12 whiskey.

McGregor is facing one count of assault following the incident ... and faces up to 6 months in jail if convicted.

The victim spoke out on the incident shortly after we posted video of the punch ... calling Conor "a bully with money."

Conor, on the other hand, went on ESPN to apologize for the incident .... saying, "I was in the wrong ... that man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did."

"I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But, it doesn't matter. I was in the wrong."