Boxing Star Oleksandr Usyk Calls Out Deontay Wilder

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Oleksandr Usyk -- one of the best boxers in the world -- just used his limited English skills to make a BIG challenge to Deontay Wilder, saying he wants to fight Wilder NOW.

If you don't know Usyk yet, you will ... he's undefeated, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and was the undisputed (held ALL the belts) cruiserweight champion.

He's moved up to heavyweight now ... and when we got him out at LAX, it's clear he doesn't want to waste time making a mark in his new division because when we asked him who he wanted to fight, he said one thing.

"Deontay Wilder."

Usyk is Ukranian, so it's possible that Wilder's name is some of the only English he knows. But, it's the right English to know because the fight would be huge, and probably tougher for Wilder than you think.

Wilder's got other business to take care of though, namely Luis Ortiz, and every other heavyweight in the world, all looking for a piece of the WBC champ.