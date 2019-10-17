K.C. Church Holds Prayer Service for Patrick Mahomes' Ankle, 'They Need Help'

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Church Holding Prayer Service ... For QB's Ankle!

10/17/2019 11:37 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Dear Jesus ... PLEASE SAVE PATRICK MAHOMES' ANKLE!!

That's the message going down in a Kansas City church, where the K.C. faithful are begging the Lord up above to heal up their franchise quarterback after 2 straight losses.

Seriously ... the Asbury United Methodist Church is planning a "healing service" on Sunday morning for Patrick's left ankle -- which he injured in Week 1 and reaggravated this past weekend against the Texans.

"With the last two games, we kind of thought that they may need some type of help," a rep for the Church told FOX4KC ... "We knew that his ankle was injured so we decided to possibly have a healing service to help him heal that ankle quicker."

They're even advertising the prayer service on the sign outside the building -- hoping to recruit some extra parishioners to help out!

There's a bit of a timing issue though ... the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos TONIGHT -- so, hopefully, they're putting in some prayer work TODAY too!

Good luck!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

5 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video