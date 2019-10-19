Kanye West Holds Sunday Service in Jamaica

Play video content MEGA

Kanye West has gone international with his Sunday Service ... this time the destination was Jamaica.

Kanye barreled into Kingston Friday for a concert in Emancipation Park, to the delight of a huge crowd that crammed into the space for the 2-hour service.

No sign of Kim and the kids ... they could have made the trip, but they were nowhere in sight.

Kanye did bring along a choir of at least 120 people. He opened the service with the gospel song, "Prince of Peace," and also performed Damian Marley's "Welcome to Jamrock." He closed the show with "Jesus Walks."

The concert was made even better by weather conditions ... it was a cool, breezy night. Some of the people in the crowd were so overcome with emotion they were sobbing.

This young man is overcome with emotions at Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' happening now at Emancipation Park. #StarSundayService #SundayServiceJa pic.twitter.com/ov8ADawrhv — Jamaica Star (@jamaicastar) October 19, 2019 @jamaicastar

Kanye and company were all wearing City of Kingston shirts. He launched Jamaica themed merchandise on his online shop.

Some people on social media, however, blasted Ye for profiting off government logos without paying royalties.