Porn Star 'Bridget the Midget' Charged in Stabbing BF Case

Porn star Bridget Powers is quickly learning that stabbing her BF with a butter knife will make life anything but smooth ... cause she's now staring at SERIOUS prison time.

According to a Clark County, Nevada criminal complaint obtained by TMZ ... Bridget's been charged with 3 felonies -- burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

As for the burglary charge ... prosecutors allege she entered her BF Jesse's place with the intention of committing a crime. If convicted on that charge ... she faces up to 15 years in prison. The battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges bring 5 and 6-years max sentences, respectively.

TMZ broke the story ... Bridget got into a nasty argument with her BF last month after she caught him sleeping with another woman. She flew into a violent rage ... allegedly stabbing her BF in the calf with a butter knife.

As we reported ... Jesse told cops he woke up when Bridget stabbed him in the right calf, but he didn't really know what was happening because he was half asleep.

