Astros Exec Allegedly Taunts Female Reporters Over Roberto Osuna, Team Calls BS

Breaking News Houston Astros

A Houston Astros exec allegedly taunted a group of female reporters about a star player's domestic violence allegations ... but the team says that ain't exactly how it went down.

The man at the center of the controversy is assistant GM Brandon Taubman -- one of the top execs of the team -- who was reportedly fired up about star pitcher Roberto Osuna after their ALCS win Saturday night.

FYI, Osuna allegedly assaulted his baby mama in May 2018, while playing for the Blue Jays -- but the charges were dropped when the alleged victim disappeared to Mexico and refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

MLB suspended Osuna for 75 games and the Blue Jays, looking to get rid of his ass, traded Osuna to the Astros.

Fast-forward to Saturday night when Taubman ... Sports Illustrated cites a reporter (who was there) and several witnesses who say this happened during the locker room celebration.

"Taubman turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, 'Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f*cking glad we got Osuna!'"'

Yeah, sounds bad. REALLY bad.

Getty

But, the Astros are disputing the report ... seemingly acknowledging Taubman made the comments, but didn't intend them to be an offensive attack toward the women.

"The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible."

"An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time."

The team added, "His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else -- they were also not directed toward any specific reporters."

"We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated’s attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist."

Since the S.I. article came out, the Houston Chronicle says two of its reporters confirm the S.I. account.

So far, no footage of the incident has surfaced. But, we're guessing SOMEONE in that locker room caught something on video.