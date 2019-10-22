Ronda Rousey Pummels Real-Life Husband Travis Browne In '9-1-1' Fight Scene

Play video content Exclusive Details FOX

Ronda Rousey absolutely DESTROYED her real-life husband, Travis Browne, in an underground fight club on Monday ... and it was all for an episode of the show, "9-1-1."

Ronda is a regular cast member on the FOX hit -- and this week Ronda's character, Lena, brought her firefighter coworker, Eddie, (played by Ryan Guzman) to a parking lot fight club to work out his anger issues.

But, Ronda wasn't a spectator, she was there to fight -- and her opponent is a giant, bearded tattooed man ... whose face you never really see.

But, when we slowed down the tape, it was obvious that dude is Browne -- a 6'7", 250-pound former UFC fighter!!!

The fight doesn't go too well for Browne ... Ronda's character easily ducked a few punches before hitting him with a flying knee.

She followed up with a superman punch, slammed his head against a truck, hit him with a judo throw and then obliterated his face with some elbow strikes from the top position.

All in all ... pretty good stuff!!!

Remember, it ain't all glitz and glamour for Rousey ... who seriously JACKED UP her finger in real life while shooting a scene for the show earlier this year.

As for Browne, he was 18-7 as a pro-MMA fighter -- with wins over guys like Matt Mitrione, Fabrício Werdum, Brendan Schaub and Alistair Overeem.