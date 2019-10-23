NFL's Fletcher Cox Grabbed Shotgun to Fend Off Bat-Wielding Home Intruder

Breaking News Getty

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox grabbed a shotgun to to scare off a man trying to enter his home last week ... and it seems the suspect was pissed about a woman.

According to court documents obtained by Action News in Philly, a man identified as Corbyn Nyemah arrived to Cox's home -- baseball bat in hand -- looking for his ex-girlfriend, who he believed was inside.

Nyemah allegedly used the bat to attack the woman's car -- and also threw rocks at Cox's front door. Cox says the man tried to force his way into the home multiple times, so he grabbed his shotgun and called police.

Nyemah fled the scene in a Porsche SUV and led cops on a wild chase through town -- but once officials were able to identify the suspect, they stopped pursuit to avoid a dangerous situation. Nyemah was arrested at a later date by U.S. Marshals and is now facing criminal charges.

Action News tracked down Nyemah at his home -- and reportedly fessed up to most of the allegations against him.

He's due in court later this month.

Nyemah's ex-girlfriend has since obtained a restraining order against the suspect.

It's not the first time Cox has been caught up in a love triangle -- he was previously sued by a man who claims Cox hooked up with his wife while they were still together.

The man went after Cox for alienation of affection, claiming the NFL star is essentially a homewrecker.