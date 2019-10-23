Patrick Beverley Fined $25k For Throwing Ball into Stands After Clippers Win

L.A. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley's ball chuckin' celebration after beating the Lakers is gonna cost him a piece of that new contract he just signed ... 'cause the NBA just fined him $25k for the toss.

Beverley had possession of the ball with the clock winding down in the Clips' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday ... and instead of handing the ball to the ref next to him, Bev threw it into the stands.

Kiki VanDeWeghe -- EVP of Basketball Operations at the Association -- announced the hefty punishment on Wednesday ... saying Beverley was fined "for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands."

FWIW -- Beverley inked a 3-year, $40 million deal this past off-season ... so the dude can afford it.