Christian Yelich Says Knee Is 100% Healthy, I'll Be Ready For Spring Training!

The Milwaukee Brewers will have their MVP back to start next season ... Christian Yelich tells TMZ Sports his fractured knee cap is now feeling 100% healthy!!

"I'm doing great, man," Yelich says. "All good."

The superstar outfielder busted up his knee back on Sept. 10 when he fouled a pitch off his right leg ... and there was initial concern the injury could linger into next season.

Here’s the foul ball that knocks Christian Yelich out for the rest of the season. Brewers say he has a fractured kneecap. (Video via @FOXMarlins) pic.twitter.com/D52FAljJbL — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 11, 2019 @WillManso

But, Yelich -- who ultimately didn't require surgery to fix the issue -- told us out at LAX he's feeling great ... and expects to be good to go for the start of spring training in a few months.

"We're ready to go, man," Yelich says.

Of course, that's great news for Milwaukee ... Yelich is maybe the best player in the MLB -- and could win his second straight National League MVP award next month.

By the way, Christian also gave us more good news ... telling us he and his family haven't been affected by the wildfires that are raging near his Thousand Oaks, Calif. hometown.