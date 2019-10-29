Kevin Spacey Dodges Charge in L.A. Sexual Assault Case, Victim Dies

Exclusive

Kevin Spacey won't be charged in a sexual assault case in Los Angeles because the alleged victim died during the investigation ... TMZ has learned.

Spacey was accused of forcing a male massage therapist to touch his genitals during an in-home session back in 2016. The therapist claimed he suffered emotional pain and distress from the incident ... but Spacey denied everything.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office just rejected the case because the alleged victim passed away during their investigation. Without a victim, the D.A. said the case could not be proven. Law enforcement sources tell us the man died of natural causes a few weeks ago.

We broke the story ... the L.A. County D.A. declined to file charges against the actor for another case in which a man claimed he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in 1992. The D.A. concluded it was well beyond the statute of limitations.